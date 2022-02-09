Search

09 Feb 2022

Clare weather - Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Limerick weather

Clare weather

09 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

DRY in many areas today with some with sunny spells developing. It will remain mostly dry, with a few well scattered showers this afternoon. A chilly day with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Cold tonight with scattered showers, some heavy with the chance of hail, mixed with long clear spells. Moderate westerly winds will be strong and gusty near western coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy patches forming.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday: Following a cold, frosty start, Thursday will bring scattered showers and good sunny spells, again some showers may be heavy with a risk of hail. Feeling cold in highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees and moderate, occasionally fresh, west to northwest winds.

Friday: A cold morning with frost and ice slowly clearing. Dry in many areas at first with a few bright spells early on. Becoming cloudier with drizzle developing on Atlantic coasts. Outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening. 

