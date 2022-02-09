Clare weather - Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Clare weather
DRY in many areas today with some with sunny spells developing. It will remain mostly dry, with a few well scattered showers this afternoon. A chilly day with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
Cold tonight with scattered showers, some heavy with the chance of hail, mixed with long clear spells. Moderate westerly winds will be strong and gusty near western coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy patches forming.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Thursday: Following a cold, frosty start, Thursday will bring scattered showers and good sunny spells, again some showers may be heavy with a risk of hail. Feeling cold in highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees and moderate, occasionally fresh, west to northwest winds.
Friday: A cold morning with frost and ice slowly clearing. Dry in many areas at first with a few bright spells early on. Becoming cloudier with drizzle developing on Atlantic coasts. Outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.