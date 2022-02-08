Visiting restrictions partially relaxed at Ennis Hospital following Covid-19 outbreak

VISITING restrictions at Ennis Hospital have been partially relaxed with immediate effect, as part of the ongoing management of a recent outbreak of Covid-19.

In a statement, issued this Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for UL Hospitals has confirmed that visiting can resume at Burren Ward.

However, restrictions remain in place at Fergus Ward where the management of a Covid-19 outbreak continues.

Visitors to Ennis Hospital will still be required to wear a facemask, observe hand hygiene, complete a Covid-19 questionnaire and have their temperature checked at the entrance.

Visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and between 6pm and 8pm daily and all visits must be booked through UL Hospitals' online booking system - click here.

Separately, visiting restrictions have also been partially relaxed at University Hospital Limerick.

"Advice from the Group’s Outbreak Control Teams means that visiting can resume on all almost all inpatient wards at UHL. For now, visiting restrictions remain in place on Ward 1D and the Trauma Ward in UHL where the management of outbreaks of Covid-19 continues," said a spokesperson

"While we welcome the partial resumption of visiting in UHL and Ennis, we ask people who visit our hospitals to adhere to the basic public health safeguards that help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in healthcare settings," they added.