Search

27 Oct 2022

Clare weather - Thursday, October 27, 2022

Clare weather - Thursday, October 27, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

27 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

A GOOD deal of cloud in Clare today with showery outbreaks of rain and just occasional hazy sunny spells.

A spell of heavier rain will move in from the southwest in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with south to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Mild and unsettled with spells of rain and showers.

Tonight: Widespread rain at first, locally heavy with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. The rain will clear all but northeast and east counties by morning with clear spells and showers following. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly and easing.

Friday: The last of the overnight rain will quickly clear early in the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy. Driest in the north and east with longer spells of rain developing in the west and southwest later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher in the southwest and west.

New respite centre in Clare to benefit over 100 people with disabilities

Friday night: Clear spells and showers or longer spells of rain, most persistent along southern and Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds, continuing fresher in the southwest and west.

Saturday: A good deal of uncertainty in the forecast but current indications suggest that it will be a wet start with widespread rain clearing northwards to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh variable winds.

Sunday: Another day of sunny spells and showers, some heavy especially in the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Further Outlook: Remaining unsettled for Bank Holiday Monday and early next week with further spells of rain or showers. Breezy at times too. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media