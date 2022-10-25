New respite centre in Clare to benefit over 100 people with disabilities

CHILDREN and adults with disabilities in Clare are set to benefit from a new respite centre opening in the county.

Minister Anne Rabbitte is to officially open regional respite unit providing 1200 bed nights for 100 children and adults in region.

The opening of RehabCare’s Carrowgar Regional Respite and Residential Service in Co. Clare will take place on Friday 28th October 2022 at 1pm.

Guest of Honour, Minister of State for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD will officially open the new state-of-the-art regional respite and residential service.

This service will cater for people across Clare, Limerick, and north Tipperary.

When fully operational, the service will provide 1,200 bed nights per year and will meet the needs of over 100 adults and children with disabilities.

This event will be a great celebration of the difference this centre and RehabCare makes in the lives of its members and their families.

It will showcase the fantastic facilities and excellent services provided in the new centre.