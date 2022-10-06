Clare weather - Thursday, October 6, 2022

THURSDAY will be blustery and showery, some of the showers heavy. The showers will merge to give a longer spell of rain for a time in the morning.

While it will be mostly cloudy, a few bright spells are possible later, with the showers becoming less frequent. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

Clear spells and scattered showers at at first on Thursday night. However, a band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest overnight, turning heavy in places. Rather breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

FRIDAY: Any lingering rain will clear to the southeast on Friday morning. A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day. Feeling cool with highest afternoon temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning largely dry early on Friday night with clear spells and isolated showers. Quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light westerly winds.

SATURDAY: A much drier day with sunny spells and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It will stay mostly dry on Saturday night with clear spells to start. However, it will turn cloudier overnight with rain developing in some western areas towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, freshening overnight.

SUNDAY: Becoming wet and windy on Sunday as rain spreads eastwards across the country. Southerly winds will increase fresh, turning strong at times in the west. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.