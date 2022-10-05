Investigation launched following significant drugs seizure at Shannon Airport

The drugs, which were posted from Italy, were destined for an address in Limerick city
INVESTIGATIONS are underway following a significant drugs seizure at Shannon Airport.
As part of routine operations, this Wednesday, Revenue officers seized approximately 2kgs of herbal cannabis.
The illegal drugs, which have an estimated street value of €40,000, were discovered in a parcel that originated from Italy.
According to Revenue, the drugs, which will now be forensically examined were destined for an address in Limerick city.
Gardai in Shannon have been informed of the seizure and investigations are ongoing.
Revenue says the latest seizure at Shannon Airport is part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," said a spokesperson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.