Clare Weather: Saturday, September 24, 2022

TODAY in Clare will be a mostly dry day apart from one or two isolated showers.

There will be good sunny spells but it will feel fresh once again with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

National Outlook

OUTLOOK: Turning cool and blustery with some outbreaks of showery rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly dry with increasing cloud feeding in a few showers into northern and western coasts by morning. Lows of 3 to 8 degrees, in just light northwest breezes, coldest across the east and southeast.

SUNDAY: A cloudier day with well scattered showers. Rather cool with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Turning breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing, accompanied by spells of rain during Sunday evening or early Sunday night. Overnight lows of 8 to 11 degrees with brisk west to northwest winds.

MONDAY: Rather windy with scattered blustery showers - some sunny intervals too though. Feeling cool with highs of 11 to 16 degrees (north to south) in a brisk northwest wind.

TUESDAY: Generally dry with sunny spells and moderate northwest winds. However, some rain will likely arrive into the southwest later with a few showers clipping northern coasts. Another cool day with highs of 11 to 16 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Temperatures remaining a little lower than the seasonal norm with mixed or unsettled weather following later in the week.