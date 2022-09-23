Search

26 Sept 2022

Clare libraries announce events in support of Positive Ageing Week

Clare libraries announce events in support of Positive Ageing Week

Clare libraries are supporting Positive Ageing Week

Cian Ó Broin

23 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

CLARE LIBRARIES are pleased to announce a series of events to celebrate Positive Ageing Week.

Positive Ageing Week, a national week of events that promotes the agency of older people and seeks to challenge negative stereotypes about ageing and older people takes place from September 25 to October, 1 2022.

Activities in Clare Libraries include a new term of Digital Smartphone Classes, health and wellbeing events and a Beginners Genealogy Club. 

Clare Libraries are also delighted to announce that two of its libraries, Kilrush and Shannon libraries, have been awarded Age Friendly status, with five additional libraries nominated to receive the status shortly.

This status reflects Clare Libraries’ commitment to providing age-friendly services and facilities throughout the year.

New facilities recently added to Clare Libraries include an interactive device called a Magic Table that promotes cognitive wellbeing for people with dementia, and age-inclusive seating, both available in Kilrush Library. 

Speaking at the announcement, County Librarian Helen Walsh stated: “We are very proud to continue our support of Positive Ageing Week with such a diverse range of events in our branches. Smartphone classes encourage social connectivity and are especially important for those who experience digital exclusion.”

Helen further added that “receiving Age Friendly status is an important achievement that acknowledges the commitment that Clare Libraries has made to provide an inclusive service for our older community”.

