Clare Weather: Friday, September 23, 2022

ANY MIST and fog in Clare will soon clear tomorrow morning. Then, there will be a mix of scattered showers with sunny spells. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light or moderate northwest winds.
National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Drier weather over the weekend and turning cooler.
TONIGHT: Largely dry and clear with light isolated showers. A chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees. Light northwest winds.
SATURDAY: Well scattered showers on Saturday, but overall mostly dry with sunny spells. Another fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees and a light or moderate northerly breeze.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry and cool with light northwest winds. Turning cloudier overnight. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees.
SUNDAY: A cloudier day with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Turning breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing. There will be a spell of rain during Sunday night. Overnight lows of 8 to 11 degrees.
MONDAY: Showery conditions with some bright intervals. Feeling chilly with highs of 13 to 16 degrees in a brisk northwest wind.
FURTHER OUTLOOK: Temperatures remaining a little lower than the seasonal norm heading into midweek, with further showers in a northerly airflow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.