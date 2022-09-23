Clare Weather: Friday, September 23, 2022

ANY MIST and fog in Clare will soon clear tomorrow morning. Then, there will be a mix of scattered showers with sunny spells. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light or moderate northwest winds.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Drier weather over the weekend and turning cooler.

TONIGHT: Largely dry and clear with light isolated showers. A chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees. Light northwest winds.

SATURDAY: Well scattered showers on Saturday, but overall mostly dry with sunny spells. Another fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees and a light or moderate northerly breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry and cool with light northwest winds. Turning cloudier overnight. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees.

SUNDAY: A cloudier day with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Turning breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing. There will be a spell of rain during Sunday night. Overnight lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

MONDAY: Showery conditions with some bright intervals. Feeling chilly with highs of 13 to 16 degrees in a brisk northwest wind.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Temperatures remaining a little lower than the seasonal norm heading into midweek, with further showers in a northerly airflow.