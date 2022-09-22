Search

26 Sept 2022

Iconic Clare man Willie Daly to meet his match from New York

Willie Daly

Cian Ó Broin

22 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

New York's Maureen Tara Nelson, the leading Irish-American Matchmaker from New York City will be visiting Ireland's world-famous Matchmaking Festival in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, Ireland to meet and honor the world-famous Irish Matchmaker Willie Daly.

Their meeting will take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1pm Matchmaker Bar, Imperial Hotel, Lisdoonvarna.

Maureen Tara Nelson is president and founder of MTN Matchmaking, the company she formed 21 years ago to provide New Yorkers with the same traditional Irish Matchmaking services that have existed in Ireland for centuries.

This year marks the first Matchmaking Festival in Lisdoonvarna since 2019 and thousands of attendees are expected for the month-long event. 

Microlight air accident victim in County Clare named locally

Maureen will be making a special presentation from the United States government to honor Mr. Daly, the last traditional Irish Matchmaker in Ireland, which will be added to the collection at the  Matchmaker Museum and Matchmaker Bar.  

She will also visit Knock, Co. Mayo where her family emigrated from and where some of her relatives currently live.  

"I'm so very excited to be visiting the Matchmaking Festival for the first time and meeting Willie Daly has been a dream of mine for my entire professional life of over 21 years as a Matchmaker myself," remarked Maureen Tara Nelson. 

"I've been wanting to visit for several years but with Covid and other factors, this year was the first time that I'm actually doing it," she added.

