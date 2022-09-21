Clare Weather: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

SUNNY spells in Clare at first but Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day.

Some occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in the west, but good dry periods also. Another mild and humid day with top temperatures ranging 17 to 19 Celsius. Becoming breezy with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh.

National Outlook

Overview: Becoming more changeable with a spell of rain for a time on Thursday.

Tonight: Becoming rather breezy on Wednesday night with rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties. It will be dry elsewhere for most of the night but towards dawn on Thursday, rain will begin to edge in from the west. Mild and humid with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south or southwest winds.

Thursday: Rain will extend to most of the country on Thursday morning, turning heavy in places. Drier and brighter weather will develop in the west and northwest by afternoon, but it will remain cloudy and wet elsewhere with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will become confined to the southeast by evening time with drier conditions elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh southwest winds, veering northwest and easing. Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear on Thursday night and it will be dry across most of the country with clear spells and some fog patches. Lowest temperatures generally of 7 to 12 degrees with moderate northerly winds.

Friday: Any fog patches will clear on Friday morning to leave a dry and bright day with sunny spells. Many areas will have a dry day, but a few showers will develop, primarily across the west and north of the country. Maximum temperatures ranging from 14 to 18 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze. Largely dry overnight with clear spells. There will be a few showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light northwest winds.

Saturday: It looks set to be a fresh and bright day on Saturday with sunny spells and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees in moderate northerly breezes. Dry overnight with some mist or fog patches forming under mostly clear skies. Turning cold with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in light variable breezes.

Sunday: Another largely dry day is forecast for Sunday but rain is expected to develop in the northwest later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.