Clare projects receive millions in funding for rural regeneration

TWO Clare projects are to benefit from a pool of €115 million in funding designated for rural regeneration across the country.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD announced the funding for 23 landmark projects, of which two are based in Clare.

These include one in Kilrush and one in Mountshannon.

The Kilrush Maritime Training Centre in Clare will benefit from over €3.5m in funding to purchase Creek Lodge, a vacant building located at the marina and the renovation of the lodge, including retrofit upgrades as well as elevations to provide for the building of a maritime training centre.

In Mountshannon, the Old Rectory Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience will benefit from over €3.9m in funding for an "ambitious, conservation and regeneration project" which includes repurposing of the centre as a community and visitor hub.

The aim of the project is to "create and sustain rural employment."

The projects are being funded as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious 5 Year Policy for Rural Development.

Minister Humphries said: "“We are all familiar with historic old buildings in our local towns which have lay vacant for far too long. In many cases, these are old courthouses or churches of real historical significance and heritage value. These are iconic buildings in our town centres and I don’t want to see them lying idle, falling into disrepair or becoming dilapidated eyesores.

“The funding I am announcing today will help redevelop these buildings and give them new purpose as community & cultural facilities, libraries, co-working hubs, enterprise and tourism hubs and of course like here in Cappoquin, they can even become new homes.”