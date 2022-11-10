Search

10 Nov 2022

Clare libraries to celebrate Irish author on special annual event

Clare libraries to celebrate Irish author on special reading day

Clare Ready Day 2022 takes place Friday, November 11

Cian Ó Broin

10 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

CLARE LIBRARIES will celebrate a special Irish author and their work as part of its annual Clare Reads Day 2022.

On Friday, November 11, Clare Libraries will be encouraging the whole community to read a chosen book by that author.

The chosen author this year is John Connell, author of The Cow Book and The Running Book. 

Clare Reads Day will feature John’s latest book, The Stream of Everything, published earlier this year by Gill Books. T

he Stream of Everything is an account of a two-day trip along the Camlin River in a kayak during lockdown with a close friend. The rich biodiversity of the river forms a quiet backdrop to John’s much-loved philosophical observations.

Book Clubs around Clare will read and discuss John’s book together ahead of attending a special author event in Scariff Library. 

Clare Reads Day also includes a special author event on Friday, November 11, in Scariff Library.

John Connell will be interviewed by Jim O’Brien, journalist with the Farming Independent, and author of Matters of Great Indifference.

Speaking after the announcement, Clare County Librarian, Helen Walsh, said: “Clare Reads is an annual community reading initiative that promotes reading for pleasure and promotes mental health for people across the county. I have no doubt that John’s newest book, and this event will be most enjoyable for all who participate.”

Helen further added: “We are delighted to have Clare native Jim O’Brien participate in Clare Reads.  Jim writes with great insight into Irish rural life and farming and I look forward to hearing his observations on the chosen book for this year.”

Local News

