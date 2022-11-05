Number of Ukrainian children in Clare schools revealed

The figures relate to primary and post-primary education
THE NUMBER of Ukrainian refugees attending primary and secondary education in Clare has been revealed.
The Department of Education confirmed that 12,544 Ukrainian pupils are currently enrolled in Irish schools. These figures include 514 in primary school and 312 in post-primary education throughout County Clare.
Out of the total national figure, 7,948 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools, while 4,596 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.
The Department said that the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continues to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.
"These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.
"Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine. The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month," a spokesperson said.
