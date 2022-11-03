New jobs and office in Shannon as aviation company announces new plans

THE SHANNON cluster of aviation businesses has just gotten bigger as Dublin based AerAdvise announced plans to establish a new office at Shannon employing seven people.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD., Minister of State at the Department of Transport, who officially opened the SILC conference said with over 90 aviation companies employing over 3,000 people having now made Shannon their home base, the Shannon aviation cluster is growing from strength to strength.

"Aviation is at the forefront in providing access to our island and plays a pivotal role in maintaining and growing our economic, political, and cultural connections with the rest of the world.

"Aviation also plays a central role in supporting our tourism industry, which is fundamental in providing employment on a regionally distributed basis, such as here in the Mid-West Region," she said.

Commenting on the announcement by AerAdvise, an independent technical consulting and asset management company serving high value aircraft leasing clients around the world, the company's CTO John Whitty said AerAdvise is entering a new chapter by adding the Shannon office onto the Irish map.

"The Shannon Cluster of aviation companies has always been an important centre of aviation in Ireland and internationally, so we are delighted to have a team available to our customers on-site in Shannon to cover their needs," he said.

Keith Butler, Managing Director of CAE, which employs 95 in their Shannon office, was in attendance at SILC, where the company presented Minister Naughton with a plaque to commemorate her opening the conference this year, and to celebrate employing 27 people in the CAMO division, up from four in 2019.

SILC conference founder Samantha Harding said: “With over 50% of the world’s leased fleet managed through Ireland, one of the primary goals of SILC is to create cohesion in the aviation community in Ireland, and principally in the Shannon area.

"SILC was created from the collective interests of Shannon and Irish aviation companies, working together to provide a range of skilled services and cost-efficient solutions to both airlines and the leasing companies.

“The conference gave an opportunity for technical representatives from the industry to meet and discuss up-to-date trends, listen to leading figures' opinions on the future of the industry, and engage in an open networking forum with their peers."