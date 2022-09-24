Slovenian Ambassador touches down in Shannon Airport

Mary Considine, Honorary Consul of Slovenia for Ireland, Liam Maloney and Senator Timmy Dooley. Seated left to right: Lilliana Vidovič and Ambassador of Slovenia o Ireland, Stanislav Vidovič.
REPRESENTATIVES from The Shannon Airport Group greeted the Slovenian Ambassador at Shannon Airport.
Ambassador of Slovenia to Ireland, Stanislav Vidovič, was accompanied on his visit to Shannon Airport by his wife Lilliana Vidovič, Liam Maloney, Honorary Consul of Slovenia for Ireland, and Senator Timmy Dooley.
Ambassador Vidovič, who was appointed as Slovenian Ambassador to Ireland in October 2020.
He received a a briefing on The Shannon Airport Group followed by a tour of Shannon Airport and the Shannon Campus.
CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said, “We were delighted to have the opportunity to welcome his Excellency Ambassador Vidovič to Shannon. It gave us an opportunity to explore areas for future collaboration and showcase the initiatives we have undertaken across our Shannon Campus.”
