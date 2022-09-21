Microlight air accident victim in County Clare named locally

Michael Flynn passed away tragically on Sunday last RIP
A FATHER who was killed in a microlight air accident in Clare has been named locally.
The father-of-two, named locally as Michael Flynn tragically passed away after his motor-propelled glider crashed in his local area of Miltown Malbay on Sunday afternoon, September 18.
Gardaí and emergency services responded to the scene at the time, however Mr Flynn was pronounced dead shortly after.
A full investigation into how the accident occurred is currently taking place, the relevant authorities have stated.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) deployed a team of two inspectors of air accidents, one engineering and one operations, to the site on Monday.
They will survey the accident site, do an initial technical examination of the powered hang glider, and conduct witness interviews.
The powered hang glider will be recovered to the AAIU Wreckage Examination facility at Gormanston, Co Meath, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transport said.
