Do not swim warning issued for Clare public and animals

A DO NOT SWIM notice has been issued in two locations across County Clare.

The HSE have recommended a “Do Not Swim" notice at Mountshannon and Ballycuggeran, Killaloe, due to the presence of Algae Bloom.

The warning was issued yesterday, August 31 at 4pm and remains in place.

The public are advised not to swim and should also be informed that domestics animals and pets should also be excluded from these areas. pic.twitter.com/H0JD4yZ3Ya August 31, 2022

You cannot tell if a bloom is harmful by looking at it, so best practice is to use caution and stay away. Do not fish, swim, boat, or play water sports in areas where there are harmful algae or cyanobacteria.

Significant amounts of algae build-up welcome a breeding ground of harmful bacteria that feed on algae.

These bacteria pose health risks to swimmers, most commonly resulting in a skin rash. It can also cause various bacterial infections of the ears or eyes.

"The public are advised not to swim and should also be informed that domestics animals and pets should also be excluded from these areas," Clare County Council has said.