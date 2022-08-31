Search

07 Sept 2022

Clare Animal Welfare issue emergency foster appeal

Clare Animal Welfare issue emergency foster appeal

Clare Animal Welfare has issued an emergency foster appeal

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

31 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

CLARE Animal Welfare has stressed that it is at "crisis point" following a serious decline in available foster homes.

The voluntary organisation issued an "emergency foster appeal" this week, stating that as they do not own any kennels, they rely soley on the kindness of a team of fosterers who offer up their homes while dogs wait for their forever homes.

"However, we are now at crisis point. We have more dogs needing help than we do fosterers with homes to place them in. We need foster homes urgently," they said, taking to Facebook to relay the urgent message to followers.

The criteria to be met to qualify as a suitable foster home include being able to offer a dog a place inside your home where they will learn all about the best pet life.

Potential fosterers must be available to foster for a minimum of three weeks at a time but ideally longer, happy to bring dogs to their scheduled vet appointments as required and happy to work with the foster team and dog on any areas that may need work, such as house training, or walking on a leash.

"If you match the above and have ever considered fostering, please get in touch, we would love to hear from you. Alternatively, please complete our pre fostering form on our website," Clare Animal Welfare added.

