Search

24 Jun 2022

Funding for Ukraine refugees in Clare welcomed

Businesses in Nenagh collecting donations for Ukraine

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

24 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the allocation of €52,585 in funding for 12 projects across Clare, under the Communities Integration Fund.

A total of 124 community projects nationwide have been announced as beneficiaries of a total funding pot of €566,492.60, with maximum grants of €5,000 being awarded to successful applicants.

“A few short months ago, some 1.5% of Clare’s population was living in their home country of Ukraine and due to the worst circumstances, have found themselves displaced here in our county,” said Deputy Crowe.

“This is not something they have chosen and the vast majority of them would love to be back in their hometowns and villages and with their extended families.

“However, while they are here with us it’s vital that we give them the welcome they deserve and so many voluntary groups around our county are doing so.

Killaloe and Ballina to honour Brian Boru in July

“Clare has the highest amount of displaced Ukrainians in the country – around 3,000 - so having a fund like this available is key.

“There’s a good range of projects in Clare that have been successful in their bid for funding, from sporting organisations to food, youth projects to those targeting older people.

“I’ve been out to visit most of the accommodation centres in the county and have spoken with many of our Ukrainian friends.

“They are so grateful for all of the assistance to date and they certainly feel welcome but it’s critical that we keep up the momentum and continue to make them feel welcome and help them to integrate, while they’re here.

“I also would like to take this opportunity to thank the volunteers and organisations around the county of Clare who have worked tirelessly with the Ukrainian community here since their arrival.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media