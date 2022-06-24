Funding for Ukraine refugees in Clare welcomed

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the allocation of €52,585 in funding for 12 projects across Clare, under the Communities Integration Fund.

A total of 124 community projects nationwide have been announced as beneficiaries of a total funding pot of €566,492.60, with maximum grants of €5,000 being awarded to successful applicants.

“A few short months ago, some 1.5% of Clare’s population was living in their home country of Ukraine and due to the worst circumstances, have found themselves displaced here in our county,” said Deputy Crowe.

“This is not something they have chosen and the vast majority of them would love to be back in their hometowns and villages and with their extended families.

“However, while they are here with us it’s vital that we give them the welcome they deserve and so many voluntary groups around our county are doing so.

“Clare has the highest amount of displaced Ukrainians in the country – around 3,000 - so having a fund like this available is key.

“There’s a good range of projects in Clare that have been successful in their bid for funding, from sporting organisations to food, youth projects to those targeting older people.

“I’ve been out to visit most of the accommodation centres in the county and have spoken with many of our Ukrainian friends.

“They are so grateful for all of the assistance to date and they certainly feel welcome but it’s critical that we keep up the momentum and continue to make them feel welcome and help them to integrate, while they’re here.

“I also would like to take this opportunity to thank the volunteers and organisations around the county of Clare who have worked tirelessly with the Ukrainian community here since their arrival.”