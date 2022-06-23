Search

23 Jun 2022

Killaloe and Ballina to honour Brian Boru in July

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

23 Jun 2022 3:54 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The beauty of the picturesque twin towns of Killaloe and Ballina, await you during the 29th Annual "Féile Brian Ború Festival" from Wednesday July 6 to Sunday July 10.  As it is the birthplace of Brian Ború, we like to commemorate Ireland’s Greatest High King in style!  While things have been quite different of late, the organising committee are delighted to welcome back a full programme of events to celebrate the 29th Féile Brian Ború. 


This years’ programme includes:

A stunning Fireworks display over the River Shannon; Fly-Boarding displays on the River Shannon; Classic Car car show; Garden Party; Emergency Services Open Day; Kayaking; Sailing; the annual Shannon Swim; Blessing of the Boats; historical lectures and guided tours; Art Adventures at Brian Ború’s Fort; Fuinneamh Community Drum; A range of workshops for all ages, including film making, drama, art & craft, painting, gardening, workout classes and Zumba; poetry readings and music; busking; the Brian Ború Boogie; Pond Dipping; Strut your Mutt Dog Show; Children's Art Competition, A Photographic competition based around our beautiful twin towns; Pet photographic competition; Farmers Market; Community Garden Open Day; and much, much more!

See @FeileBrianBoru for news and updates.

Local News

