Ryanair confirms new route to France from Shannon Airport

RYANAIR have announced a new route from Shannon Airport which is the second new service to be announced in three weeks.

From May 4, passengers will be able to take off to Marseille in the south of France from Shannon.

The service will operate twice weekly each Wednesday at 4pm and Saturday at 8:25am.

The news follows the airport’s recent announcement of Barcelona Girona with Ryanair, which is due to commence later this month.

CEO of Shannon Group, Mary Considine has warmly welcomed the news and said: "This is really positive news for Shannon Airport.

"Having connectivity to France is another win for the region. A service to Marseille from Shannon is fantastic for our passengers, bringing them directly to the southern coast of France near Toulon, St Tropez, Cannes, Monaco and more.

"We know that restoring connectivity is important to our airport customers and that is why we have been working hard with our airline partners to create exciting holiday opportunities, like this one.

"The addition of Marseille means that Shannon Airport will now connect our passengers to 22 destinations with Ryanair."

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said: "We are pleased to add this new route to Marseille as part of our summer ‘22 schedule from Shannon. This route will operate twice weekly for the summer season, starting from 4th May.

"Located on the Cote D’Azur, Marseille is the second largest city in France after Paris, is a renowned port city and is the perfect destination for anyone seeking an authentic French city escape. Check out the lowest fares on Ryanair.com."

Welcoming the new service, Dr Loïc Guyon, Honorary Consul of France for the Mid-West region said: "The return of an air link between Shannon Airport and France, is excellent news for the Midwest and Connaught regions both in terms of tourism and in terms of the business opportunities it will notably generate with the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region."