11 Mar 2022

Funding for DEIS schools in Clare welcomed

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

11 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

It’s been confirmed this week that a €32 million expansion of the DEIS programme is being rolled out, which will see 14 schools in Clare receive DEIS status for the first time; while four existing DEIS schools here will be reclassified.

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed a significant expansion of DEIS schools in Clare by the Department of Education. “This is a hugely positive announcement from my colleague, Minister Norma Foley,” said Deputy Crowe.

“DEIS is disadvantaged status and tracks many metrics, such as the socio-economic background of people, the community hinterland and so on.

“The benefit for the schools here is that money follows DEIS designation and allows these schools to pursue a lot – a much more extensive range of programmes to enhance literacy, numeracy and to better meet the needs of the children.

“The DEIS programme really amounts to a levelling of the playing field so that children of all backgrounds can achieve the same educational outcomes.

“Schools in almost every corner of the county have been chosen to benefit from the DEIS categorisation – as far north as Lisdoonvarna NS, Carrigaholt NS out on the Loop Head peninsula in the West, Killaloe Boys NS over in the east, my own local school in Meelick and more.

“Shannon, in particular, is to benefit well from this announcement with news that both Gaelscoil Donncha Rua and St Senan’s NS have been classified as DEIS schools, providing a significant boost to the children of the town and surrounding areas.

“In addition, we’ve seen the positive news that the junior and senior Holy Family schools in Ennis, the Convent of Mercy national school in Kilrush and Ennis Educate Together have all been reclassified from Urban 2 to Urban 1 status, which will see increased supports rolled out to them.

“It’s hugely important to remember that the DEIS programme is a positive one and the children that go to these schools will have the opportunity to achieve their dreams, with the benefit of the increased funding that their schools will receive.”

