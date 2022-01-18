New school for Clare town welcomed

Confirmation from Education Minister Norma Foley that a new school building on a new site will be progressed to replace Mary Immaculate College, Lisdoonvarna has been welcomed by Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe.
“It’s hugely welcome news to see that this much-needed replacement school will see the light of day,” said Deputy Crowe.
“As someone with 15 years of teaching in classrooms, I know only too well the need for learning facilities to be of a high standard and Mary Immaculate College in Lisdoonvarna is an old building which has reached an end-of-life point in terms of being an educational facility.
“I’m glad that the department have taken the decisive decision to now progress this to an outright new build.
“Now the real work begins in terms of identifying a new site and engaging proactively with school patrons to progress a design, obtain planning permission and to bring this to the point of construction.”
