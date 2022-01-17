In Pictures: Clare set up Munster Cup final date with All-Ireland Champions

Clare defeated Waterford by 2-22 to 1-22 in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup Semi-Final on Saturday January 15 at Cusack Park Ennis to set up a final date with All-Ireland champions Limerick in Ennis on Sunday at 2pm.
Scorers for Clare: D Reidy (0-9, 5f, 1 ’65), S Meehan (1-3), M Rodgers (1-1), C Malone (0-3), D Ryan (0-2), J McCarthy (0-1), A Shanagher (0-1), G Cooney (0-1), D McMahon (0-1), S Golden (0-1), I Galvin (0-1).
Scorers for Waterford: P Curran (0-9, 8f), A Gleeson (1-5), S Bennett (0-2), DJ Foran (0-2), C Dunford (0-2), M Kiely (Abbeyside) (0-1), B Power (0-1).
CLARE: E Quilligan; D Lohan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J McCarthy, R Hayes; J Browne, P Donnellan; C Malone, D Reidy, S Golden; M Rodgers, A Shanagher, G Cooney.
Subs: D McMahon for Shanagher (half-time), M Gough for Lohan (HT), S Meehan for Rodgers (52), I Galvin for Cooney (52), D O’Brien for Browne (57), C Galvin for Donnellan (60), A Fitzgerald for Malone (66).
WATERFORD: S O’Brien; C Gleeson, I Daly, D Lynch; S McNulty, T Barron, C Dalton; C Wadding, B Power; M Kiely (Dungarvan), P Curran, A Gleeson; C Dunford, DJ Foran, S Bennett.
Subs: C Daly for Lynch (HT), S Keating for Wadding (47), S Fitzgerald for McNulty (47), G Fives for Foran (54), I Beecher for Kiely (54), M Kiely (Dungarvan) for Daly (54), M Kiely (Abbeyside) for Bennett (56), B Nolan for O’Brien (65).
Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary)
'There was this palpable sense of sadness but anger as well,' said Emma Langford on the Late Late Show of the vigil in Limerick on Friday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.