Clare Weather: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

A LARGELY bright and sunny day with long spells of sunshine and just the odd bit of drizzle along the south coast. Light winds with highs of around 7 to 10 degrees.

Gradually becoming more settled in the week as a ridge of high pressure influences our weather as we move towards midweek.

A dry night with long clear spells and light winds too. This will allow temperatures to drop to -1 to 3 degrees so there will be a touch of frost mainly in the south. Some mist and fog patches also.

Wednesday: Another dry and bright day with long clear spells and plenty of afternoon sunshine. There will be the odd shower or two along Atlantic coastal fringes where it will be a little cloudier too. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees and light winds.

Wednesday Night: Staying clear and dry for most in the evening with light winds. Temperatures will drop to around 1 to 4 degrees with patches of mist or fog forming for southern areas overnight.

Thursday: Some of that mist or fog will be slow to clear in the morning. It will become a little cloudier in the afternoon as winds become more southerly. There will be an isolated shower or two for coastal areas with highs of around 6 to 9 degrees.

Thursday Night: A cloudy night with a few showers lingering in the predominantly southerly flow. The extra cloud cover will make it a little milder than previous nights with lows of around 4 to 8 degrees. Some mist and fog patches also.

Friday: A more settled day with some scattered cloud and a few showers. Highs of around 6 to 9 degrees and light winds.

Outlook for the weekend: Generally settled weather is on the way for Saturday and Sunday with just the odd shower about the coasts.