Deaths in Clare: Monday January 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Abraham nee O’Sullivan, Kildysart Road, Clarecastle, Ennis and formerly of Scariff, Co. Clare and Kanturk, Co. Cork. January 10th, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the kind and tender care of the staff at Carrigoran House. Greatly loved by her husband Jerry, children Danielle, Myles and Rachel, grandchildren Myles, Diarmuid, Tadhg, Jack, Conor, Abby and Aoife, sister Ena, son-in-law Pádraig, daughter-in-law Ann-Thérèse. Deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís

Funeral Arrangements: The funeral cortège will leave her residence on Wednesday (12th Jan.) at 10.40 am and will arrive to Clarecastle Church for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times.

For those unable to attend, Sheelagh’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.clarecastleballyeaparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The death has occurred of John L. Hassett, M.V.B. M.R.C.V.S. Ballyhannon House, Quin Co. Clare. John passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his son Paddy and his sister Mary.

Beloved husband of Eileen (nee O’Neill) and much loved father of Margaret, Mary, Eileen,Úna and Johnny.

Deeply mourned by his wife and family, his brothers, James, Paddy and Frank and sister Úna ( Walsh).

John will be fondly remembered by his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the extended Hassett and O’Neill families, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his home, Ballyhannon House, Tuesday 11th January from 4pm to 7pm. A walk through system is in place for the house. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 12th at 12 noon at St Mary’s Church, Quin. Burial after Mass at Kildrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed through the following Live stream link http://www.quinclooneymagheraparish.ie/web-cam/

Those attending John's Funeral are kindly requested to adhere to Social Distancing requirements at all times. Messages of sympathy to John's family can be left by clicking on the Condolence Button below or alternatively private mesages of sympathy can be emailed to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002

