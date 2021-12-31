Clare Weather: Friday December 31, 2021

Rather windy today with mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Generally dry for daylight hours with some sunny spells developing. However, the morning will bring a little showery rain with scattered outbreaks of rain during the evening hours. Very mild for the time of year with top temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

Becoming increasingly windy tonight with strengthening southerly winds and gale force winds near coastal areas. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move up across the region too, heaviest later in the night. Extremely mild with lowest overnight temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Rather windy on New Year's Day with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, heaviest closer to the Atlantic with possible lightning here. Some sunny spells too with driest conditions further to the east. Mild with top afternoon values ranging 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, in mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: An unsettled start to 2022, with possible localised flooding and high winds at times too. After some very mild weather it will begin to turn colder with possible frost and ice.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showery falls of rain, mainly affecting Atlantic counties and turning heavier through the course of the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

SUNDAY: Showers will become widespread through the morning and afternoon. However, some sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Rather breezy with fairly brisk west to southwest winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night, with showers most frequent in western areas. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

MONDAY: Rather windy and showery with possible hail and lightning. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees Celsius generally, in fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable, mainly southwesterly winds.

TUESDAY: Similar temperatures with improving conditions and spells of bright winter sunshine developing. Very cold after-dark though with a widespread sharp to severe frost, and some icy stretches.