Deaths in Clare: Thursday December 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Noreen Cooney (née McMahon) St. Patrick’s Road, Limerick / Clonlara, Clare
Noreen Cooney (nee McMahon) (St. Patrick’s Road, Limerick and Clonlara, Co. Clare. Late of Roches Street, Limerick).
December 30th 2021 peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy). Dearly loved mother of Susan (Hogg) and Kieran. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Noel and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Séamus, daughter-in-law Una, her beloved grandchildren Conor, Shéamus Óg, Aideen, Aaron, Saoirse and Daniel, great-grandson Freddie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
May she rest in peace.
Reposing for family and close friends at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday (31st December) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Saturday (1st January) at 11.30am in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patricks Road followed by burial in Clonlara Cemetery.
In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.
