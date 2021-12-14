Clare Weather: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

GENERALLY dry today with some sunny spells and light to moderate southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees

High pressure building from the southeast keeping conditions generally settled for the rest of the week.

Tuesday Night: Generally cloudy with some clear spells in the south. Staying largely dry but light patchy rain or drizzle will push into the northwest in fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees across the north and west, colder in the south and east with lows of 4 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain developing over the northern half of the country. Staying much drier with sunny spells in the south, with just patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday Night: The rain and drizzle over the northern half of the country will gradually ease as winds become light. Further south, clearer skies and light winds will allow patchy mist or fog to develop. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Thursday: A fairly cloudy day with limited bright spells, but generally dry and calm. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Further Outlook: Largely cloudy for Friday and the weekend, but staying mainly dry although the odd spot of light rain or drizzle is possible. Generally light southerly winds with temperatures staying in the high single figures.