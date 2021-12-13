Search

13 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures with more Omicron cases confirmed

Six cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health can confirm that 8 additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 18 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

As of 8am today, 518 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 108 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today we are reporting a further 8 cases of Omicron variant, confirmed by whole genome sequencing, bringing the total confirmed in Ireland to 18.

"Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with 'S gene target failure' - just as we did when the alpha variant emerged a year ago. Using this methodology, we estimate that 11% of cases are now due to the Omicron variant, an increase from less than 1% only one week ago.  

Two arrested in garda online scamming raid after one victim is conned out of €7,500

“While evidence on disease severity and immune escape is still emerging, it is clear this variant is more transmissible. We are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.  

“Over the coming days and weeks global health authorities will learn more about this variant and the risks it poses. In the meantime, we continue to have confidence in the basic measures to reduce transmission.” 

  • Layer up on the basic measures to protect you and your loved ones from infection; 
  • Practice social distancing  
  • Work from home, where possible 
  • Avoid crowds 
  • Ensure indoor spaces and public transport are ventilated (open windows) 
  • Hand and respiratory hygiene 
  • Use face masks  
  • Stay at home and isolate if you experience symptoms"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media