Clare Weather: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

TODAY will be rather cloudy, but it will be mostly dry during the morning with just a few patches of mist and drizzle.

A band of persistent rain will spread eastwards across the province during the afternoon, with some heavy falls possible. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees and becoming windy, with fresh and gusty west to southwest winds increasing strong in western coastal areas.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with scattered showers or longer spells of rain, some showers heavy. There will be clear intervals too. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Fresh northwest winds will be strong near coasts.

WEDNESDAY: A blustery showery day, with showers prolonged at times, some possibly heavy. There will be sunny spells between showers. Showers will be most frequent in the west and north. Quite windy in fresh to strong northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Further showers will feed in from the north on Wednesday night, some possibly turning to sleet. Showers will become more isolated overnight as northwest winds ease light to moderate. A cold night with some frost forming under long clear spells in lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, not as cold in western coastal areas.

THURSDAY: Dry and broadly sunny to begin on Thursday, but cloud will thicken from the west through the morning. Quite cold with afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Light northwest winds will back southwest through the day. Rain will move into the west later in the afternoon, and it will turn breezier. The rain may fall as sleet for a time initially as it moves eastwards later.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold early in the night in many parts with temperatures near freezing. However, it will turn milder as wet and breezy conditions in the west quickly spreads eastwards overnight. Rain will clear to showers before dawn.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and sunny spells on Friday, showers most frequent in the west and northwest. Feeling chilly in afternoon highs of 5 to 8 degrees and a moderate to fresh northwesterly breeze.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Current indications show that it will continue unsettled in a showery northwesterly airflow, feeling quite chilly or cold.