Gardai locate missing Clare man Jason Burcombe

Gardai have this evening confirmed that Jason Burcombe, aged 30 years, has been located safe and well.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in his matter." a statement sent to Clare Live confirmed.
