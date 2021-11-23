Clare Weather: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Today will be largely dry with mist, fog and frost clearing through the morning with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light variable breezes.

Tuesday night will be dry with frost developing in places and lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

On Wednesday morning, rain will move over the county and will clear by noon

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold with clear spells and scattered showers.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with mostly moderate northwest winds.

Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells. It will be mainly dry, but some scattered showers are likely on north facing coasts.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds. Thursday night will be mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the northwest later in the night and spread southeastwards. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in the southeast.

Friday will be a cold, windy and showery day, with some showers turning wintry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but feeling colder in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds, with gales possible on some coasts and high ground.