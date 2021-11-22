Deaths in Clare: Monday November 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael J (Jim) Barrett Tuamgraney, Clare / Nenagh, Tipperary. Formerly of Island Bawn, Nenagh and the ESB.

Jim passed away peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridie, sons Gerard and Paul, daughter in laws Helen and Marie, grandchildren Brendan, Ciara, Michael and Amy, his Brother Richard (Dick), Brendan’s wife Wendy and great grandchildren Freya and Evie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Due to the current rising numbers of Covid cases the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church Tuamgraney on Wednesday the 24th of November from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass at 12noon on the 25th of November followed by burial at Bodyke Church of the Assumption graveyard.

Family Flowers only.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Butler (née Preston) Fergus Rd., Shannon, Clare. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Carrigoran House. Predeceased by her husband James.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons James, Joe and Paul, grandchildren, her sister Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Arriving for funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate church Shannon this Thursday (25th November) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Hazel Clifford (née Ross) Killaloe, Clare / Broadford, Clare. The death has occurred of Hazel Clifford (nee Ross), Killaloe Co. Clare and late of Broadford and London on 22th of November 2021, peacefully at home.

May Hazel Rest In Peace

Cremation in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday the 23rd of November at 2pm. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joe Fennell Gort rd., Ennis, Clare. Joe Fennell - Gort rd., Ennis, Co. Clare. - Nov. 21th - Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his granddaughter Jessica

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Martin, Pat, Vincent & Adrian, daughters Sheila & Caitriona, grandchildren Dan, Oscar, Emily, Tilda, Eva, Lily, Bríana, Alison, Rory, Tessa, Conan, Tadhg, Seán, Sally, Joe, Enda & Shane, great grandson Frankie, daughters-in-law Frances, Catherine, Siobhán & Sheila, sons-in-law Peter Fenelon & Barry Conway, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family & close friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Ennis Cathedral with Burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Joe's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Messages of condolences can be left in the condolence section below or by email to info@dalyfunerals.com.

May He Rest In Peace

Please adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick McGrath Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Scariff, Clare. The death has occurred of Patrick McGrath, Curramartin, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Scariff, Co. Clare, Friday 19th November 2021 at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his step-daughter; Laura, beloved grandchildren; Hugo and Stephie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in both Clare and Leitrim.

May Patrick's gentle soul Rest in Peace

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday (24th November) at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the North West Hospice c/o M.J. McLoughlin, Funeral Directors, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.

Messages of sympathy can be placed in the "Condolences" section below. The family appreciate your support and understanding at this difficult time.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Reidy Kincora Park, Ennis, Clare. Mary Frances Reidy - Kincora Park & formerly of St. Flannan's Terrace, Ennis, Co. Clare - Nov. 21st Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Cahercalla Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her extended family, friends & neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:30 in St. Joseph's Church with Burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Mary Frances's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/. If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.



May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace - Please adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here