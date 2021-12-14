POLL: Which Christmas chocolates are better?
Christmas is a time of giving, a time to reflect on the past year, and a time to spend with loved ones.
But let's not forgot, It's also a time where we can indulge in all the food, drink and cheesy Christmas jumper wearing that we want, after all "it's Christmas".
But we want to know, what's your go to chocolate after feasting all day on turkey and ham, vegan nut roasts and endless glasses of prosecco, Roses or Quality Street?
They both have their flaws, but they also both have a purple one...vote in our poll above and tell us your favourite one.
