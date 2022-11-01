STORM WARNING: Met Eireann warns of 'severe and damaging gusts' as weather alerts issued for all of Ireland

Met Eireann is warning of 'severe and damaging gusts' of wind on Wednesday as a weather alert has been issued for all of Ireland.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning for Wednesday from 4am until 9pm while a Status Orange Storm Warning has been issued for seas around Ireland. A Status Yellow Gale Warning has also been issued for all coasts of Ireland and the Irish Sea.

The UK Met Office has issued Status Yellow Weather Warnings for Wind and Rain for all of Northern Ireland.

The Status Yellow Rain and Wind Warning from Met Eireann states that it will be very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales, southerly veering westerly. Met Eireann says some 'severe and damaging gusts' may occur with potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. It also warns that a spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.

The Status Orange Storm Warning from Met Eireann covers for Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head and warns that south to southwest winds, veering west will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head. That warning comes into effect at 6am on Wednesday and remains in place until midnight on Thursday.

The Status Yellow Gale Warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea warns that south to southwest winds, veering west will reach gale force 8 or higher on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. That warning is valid from 3am on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.