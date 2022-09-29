Met Éireann issues weather warning for County Clare

A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann
A STATUS yellow weather warning has been issued for County Clare.
Met Éireann says heavy rain and strong winds can be expected overnight and into Friday afternoon.
"Becoming wet and windy tonight and during Friday morning with strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding," states the warning which comes into effect at 2am on Friday.
The warning, which also applies to Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayor and Sligo, will remain valid until 2pm on Friday.
Motorists are being urged to be vigilant if driving while the warning remains in effect.
