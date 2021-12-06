Dromoland Golf Club Notes

Dromoland Castle for weekend ending Sunday, December 5th.
Ladies 9 Hole Team of 3 Competition
1st Julie Fitzgerald, Cora O'Toole, Katrina O'Neill 23Pts
2nd Mary Rogers, Frances Bergin, Jo Linnane 23 Pts
3rd Joan Ryan, Mairead Toomey, Leslie O'Flynn 23 Pts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.