Bullet Train and Dragon Ball Super Heros hit Omniplex Dundalk this week - reviews and trailers

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
Bullet Train – Book Now (Cert 15) - see trailer below
Starring: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz & Brian Tyree Henry
Director: David Leitch
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: Wednesday 3rd August
Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe-all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives-on the world's fastest train.
The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan.
Trailer: Bullet Train
Dragon Ball Super: Super Heros – Tickets on Sale/see trailer below
Starring: Zach Aguilar, Kara Edwards & Toshio Furukawa
Director: Tetsuro Kodama
Genre: Anime Action Adventure
Release Date: Wednesday 17th August
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Superheroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan...
What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Superhero!
Trailer: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO | OFFICIAL TRAILER
Omniplex Cinema Dundalk
A modern, centrally located 9-screen cinema in Dundalk showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Dundalk features include two OmniplexMAXX screens, Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.
Address: Dundalk Retail Park, Inner Relief Rd, Marshes Upper, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/dundalk
* Sponsored content
