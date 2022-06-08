Search

08 Jun 2022

Milford Hospice Sunflower Days!

08 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

Hospice Sunflower Days will take place on June 10 and 11, 2022.

Hospice Sunflower Days is one of the most popular national fundraising events for Hospice and Specialist Palliative Care Services in Ireland.

They will be celebrating their 31st anniversary of Hospice Sunflower Days this year!

This event takes place every June and is a major source of income for Milford Hospice.

Hospices Nationwide need to raise approximately €20million each year to continue the provision of vital end of life care in local communities.

You can support Hospice Sunflower Days this year by sponsoring a virtual sunflower HERE - #sunflowerdays

To Sponsor a Sunflower Click visit: https://sunflowerdays.togetherforhospice.ie/

Or alternatively you can contact the Fundraising Team on + 353 61 485859/484860 for further information.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

