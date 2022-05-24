WE ARE HIRING: Iconic Media hiring multimedia journalist in Derry

Iconic Media Group, Ireland’s leading local news publisher, is recruiting a senior multimedia journalist to join the Derry News team in Derry.

The Derry news is a leading newspaper in the Iconic Media Group, providing breaking news, sport and the content that matters to the people of Derry. www.derrynow.com is also one of the top leading regional news websites

Ideal candidates must be up for the daily challenge of giving our readers the very best in local content, just as they have come to expect from this trusted news brand for generations.

A strong news sense, a nose for a story and the ability to tell that story in a variety of ways are the very basics of these roles.

With a passion to succeed and the desire to break exclusives, you will become a key member of the editorial team in Derry.

Outline of key duties and responsibilities:

Excellent written skills and grammar

A keen eye for detail and accuracy

Strong editorial judgement

The ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure

2 years+ experience as a writer or journalist

The closing date for applications is June 17, 2022. To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.