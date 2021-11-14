Calling all coffee lovers in the Mid-West!

TOGETHER for Hospice, which represents 26 Hospice and specialist palliative home care services throughout the country, announced the launch of the 2021 Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice.

The campaign was launched by journalist and broadcaster, Miriam O’Callaghan, who is calling on people in Mid-West to support this important initiative by hosting a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning social on Thursday, September 23.

Now in its 29th year, Together for Hospice alongside its long-term partner Bewley’s want to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever and are asking people throughout Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary to get creative with their coffee creations and host a coffee morning social at a time that suits them – morning, noon, or night to raise funds!

Whether it’s morning mochas, lunchtime lattes or afternoon americanos, simply gather a group on Thursday, September 23, and do coffee your way, to help raise much needed funds to support the work of Milford Hospice.

Those taking part are encouraged to host socially distanced coffee morning socials and follow all government guidelines.

In 2020, the fundraising event raised over €1 million for local hospices and specialist palliative homecare services nationwide and contributed to a significant fundraising milestone for the event which has raised over €40 million since its inception in 1992.

The funds raised have enabled local hospice groups such as Milford Hospice to fund front-line staff such as nurses and healthcare assistants who provide specialist, high quality and loving care to patients and their families, fund on-going facility enhancements as well as purchasing crucial equipment.

Funds raised locally stay local and go directly back into each local hospice service.

Launching the campaign, Pat and Faye Shortt commented, “It is a pleasure to launch Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice. By getting together with family, friends, and colleagues for a coffee morning social we can support the vital work hospice and specialist palliative care services do for families and communities every day.

“This year we really want to see people throughout Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary get creative with their events and coffee creations and take time together with loved ones to help make this the best year yet.”

Mary O’Brien, Chief Executive of Milford Care Centre, said: “We are delighted Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice is back for another year raising funds in support of Hospice in-patient and community services around here in the Mid-West region and around Ireland. The funds raised each year by the Irish public ensure we continue to provide vital support to individual patients and their families every day. We are incredibly grateful to the continued generosity of the coffee morning hosts, donors ambassadors and Bewley’s for their longstanding support”.

To register to host a coffee morning on Thursday, 23rd September, or on a date that suits you, go to hospicecoffeemorning.ie or call 1890 998 995.

Hosts are provided with a Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters, and invitations free of charge. Remember, every cup counts!