Search

26 Oct 2022

Man missing on route to World Cup believed to be under arrest

Man missing on route to World Cup believed to be under arrest

Mr Sanchez’s disappearance in Iran came as protesters are rising up across the Islamic Republic in the largest anti-government movement in more than a decade.

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Oct 2022 1:22 PM

A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Qatar for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Doha is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family have said.

Santiago Sanchez’s mother, Celia Cogedor, told the Associated Press on Wednesday: “We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s a 99% chance he is arrested.

“We are filled with hope.”

Mr Sanchez’s sister is due to meet officials at the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid on Thursday to learn further details.

The ministry said in a statement that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is in touch with Iranian authorities about 41-year-old Mr Sanchez. It declined to provide further details.

Iran is being engulfed by mass unrest, triggering fears about Mr Sanchez’s fate after he stopped contacting his family in Spain on October 2, a day after he crossed the Iraq-Iran border. He had warned his family that communication might be difficult in Iran.

The Spanish adventurer planned to go to Tehran, the Iranian capital, where a television station wanted to interview him.

His next destination would have been Bandar Abbas, a port in southern Iran where he would board a boat to Qatar. But all traces of him vanished even before he reached Tehran, his parents said.

His family reported him missing on October 17 and said they are being supported by Spanish police and diplomats.

This was not Mr Sanchez’s first time in Iran. In 2019 the avid football fan cycled a similar route to get from Madrid to Saudi Arabia.

His parents said they are proud of his adventurous spirit and that his only aims are to help others and promote the Real Madrid team.

Mr Sanchez’s disappearance in Iran came as protesters are rising up across the Islamic Republic in the largest anti-government movement in more than a decade.

The demonstrations erupted on September 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

Tehran has violently cracked down on protesters and blamed foreign enemies and Kurdish groups in Iraq for fomenting the unrest, without offering evidence.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said authorities have arrested nine foreigners, mostly Europeans, over their alleged links to the protests.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media