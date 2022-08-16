FAI announce host for this year's Victory Shield in Ireland

The FAI have named Waterford as the host for the 2022 Victory Shield.

CONFIRMED | Waterford to host this year’s Victory Shield



The prestigious tournament returns to Ireland for the first time since 2018 ☘️



Full story ⤵️#IRLU16 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne — FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) August 16, 2022

The prestigious football tournament, which returns to Ireland for the first time since 2018, will see Paul Osam’s Republic of Ireland under-16 side take on Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Victory Shield will take place between Sunday, October 30 and Friday, November 4 with the Waterford Regional Sports Centre and Tramore AFC playing host to the fixtures.

Paul Osam said: “It’s fantastic to have the Victory Shield back in Ireland for the first time in four years.

“We have great memories of this competition having won it in Edinburgh and Belfast and those wins included players that have gone on to play for the Ireland senior men’s team.

“Waterford is a proper football city and is the perfect place to play this tournament. I’ve no doubts the people will come out and get behind our national team.

“We’ll play at two great venues and I’m excited to be bringing a team to Waterford as it gives more people an opportunity to see the talent we have in Irish football.”

Mike Spinks, secretary for Schools Association Football International Board, added: "It is great to be back in Ireland again for another edition of the Victory Shield.

"After a break because of the pandemic, the tournament resumed again last year in Belfast with Scotland and Wales finishing as joint winners.

"Over the years some of the most famous names in football have graced this competition and I am certain that many of the lads set to play will go on to have professional careers to be proud of. My thanks go to all those who have helped in any way with the organisation and administration of the tournament."

Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.