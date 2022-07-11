Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen set for Championship move

Republic of Ireland and Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen is set to sign for Burnley FC. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland and Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen is set to sign for Burnley FC.
The 26-year-old playmaker will link up with former Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany once again in the EFL Championship after Cullen impressed for the Belgian side last season.
The deal, which is believed to be around €3 million, will see the former West Ham man join fellow Irish players Kevin Long, Dara Costelloe, Luke McNally and Nathan Collins at the Clarets.
Cullen has been a key asset for Stephen Kenny's team in recent times, having made 20 appearances for the Boys in Green since his senior debut in 2019.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.