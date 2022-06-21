Search

21 Jun 2022

Irish underage star signs for Serie A giants

Irish underage star signs for Serie A giants

PIC: Cathal Heffernan (Left) / AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli and player Zlatan Ibrahimović (Right) - Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

21 Jun 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Republic of Ireland under-17 captain Cathal Heffernan has completed a move to Italian football giants AC Milan after a successful loan spell.

The 17-year-old joined AC Milan on loan from League of Ireland outfit Cork City in February and the talented defender made his debut for Milan's Primavera 1 side in March.

Heffernan, who made his Cork City first team debut against Galway United in the final game of the 2021 First Division season, has impressed during his time at Milan and City's Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, praised the young star.

“Cathal has clearly done well whilst on loan and is now getting the opportunity to sign permanently," Kearney told Cork City's website

"That he is getting this opportunity is a testament to his own hard work and dedication, as well as the work put in by his coaches at Ringmahon Rangers and here at our academy.

"We are very pleased for him and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.” 

Cork City Chairman Declan Carey added: “This is an exciting move for Cathal, as he embarks on the next stage of his career.

"Seeing another young player move on from our academy, to a club of the stature of AC Milan, underlines the great work being done by Liam Kearney and his team in our academy, as well as the great work being done by schoolboys clubs, such as Ringmahon Rangers.

"We would like to wish Cathal the very best of luck for the future, and we will all be watching his progress.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media