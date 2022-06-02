Search

02 Jun 2022

Armenia v Ireland: Opposition Watch

Ireland defeated Armenia 1-0 the last time the two teams faced each other at the Republican Stadium in 2010. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

02 Jun 2022 4:17 PM

The Republic of Ireland begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Armenia on Saturday.

Here we will have a look at this weekend's opposition:

Armenia are ranked 92nd in the FIFA world rankings. Spaniard Joaquín Caparrós is the man in charge of the national team, having taken over in 2020. The 66-year-old has been the boss of a number of clubs throughout his managerial career - Villarreal, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao to name a few.

Armenia have won seven, drawn six and lost seven games while Caparrós has been at the helm. The country finished fourth in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group with Germany, North Macedonia, Romania, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Most recently, the Armenians were hammered 9-0 by Norway in an international friendly in March.

SQUAD

Armenia will be without all-time top goalscorer Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the Nations League campaign as the Roma player announced his retirement from international football this year. The former Arsenal and Manchester United man appeared 95 times for his country, scoring 32 goals.

Armenia's current squad includes a number of names football fans won't be familiar with. The standout player is 1899 Hoffenheim striker Sargis Adamyan who is on loan at Belgian side Club Brugge. The squad also includes experienced defender Varazdat Haroyan who plays for La Liga outfit Cadiz CF and Columbus Crew (MLS) attacking midfielder Lucas Zelarayán.

The full squad for Armenia's June Nations League fixtures is below:

STADIUM

This Saturday's game will be played at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan. The stadium, which officially opened in 1935, has a capacity of 14, 403. The Irish senior team last played in the ground in 2010 when they played Armenia in a EURO 2012 qualifier. 

LAST MEETING

The Republic of Ireland last came up against Armenia in the EURO 2012 qualifiers. The Boys in Green won both fixtures - 0-1 away from home and a 2-1 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Following the Armenia game, Ireland will welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, June 8 before they host Scotland on Saturday, June 11. The Boys in Green will conclude their June Nations League schedule with another away trip to Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14.

Local News

