29 Mar 2022

'It didn't affect me in the slightest' - Keith Andrews responds to Roy Keane's comment

'It didn’t affect me in the slightest' - Keith Andrews responds to Roy Keane's comment

'It didn’t affect me in the slightest' - Keith Andrews responds to Roy Keane's comment

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

29 Mar 2022 10:41 AM

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews has responded to Roy Keane's bulls*****r comment aimed at the former Blackburn Rovers and Wolves player in 2020.

Keane, who was the Irish assistant manager during Martin O'Neill's tenure as manager, remarked “I’ve heard a lot of bulls***rs over the last 10 years and Keith Andrews is up there with the best of them,” in a Sunday Independent interview.

When asked about the comment in Monday's press conference ahead of Republic of Ireland's friendly against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, Andrews said "In terms of how it affected me, it didn’t affect me in the slightest."

Ireland V Lithuania: Everything you need to know

He continued: “My conscience would be very, very clear in terms of what I put into it because, apart from family, it is actually the only thing I care about in terms of making this team better, in terms of making Irish football better, in terms of giving us a team we are proud to watch."

Andrews earned 35 caps for his country during his spell as a senior player and joined Stephen Kenny's staff when he became Irish boss in 2020.

“I have obviously been a fan, I’ve been a player – it is my only team. It is the only team I care about, so no, it didn’t affect me.

“When you go into a new job, players pretty quickly suss you out if you are not up to the level.”

The 41-year-old praised the current crop of players in the Irish squad who played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the world number one ranked side Belgium at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

“You have to be collectively brilliant, I would say, in every aspect of the game. We’ve said to the players that we’re lucky in that we know they’ll do the basics, like the hard running. We just need to channel that in the right way.

“Things can’t be done in an individual fashion. That’s not the way we work and not what we expect from the players.”

