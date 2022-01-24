Search

24 Jan 2022

Transfer Talk: Lingard looking to leave as Eriksen eyes Premier League return

Transfer Talk: Lingard looking to leave as Eriksen eyes Premier League return

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 12:03 PM

What the papers say

The Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.

Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland last June. Eriksen now has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

The Telegraph reports Newcastle are closing in on a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Mitchel Bakker. The paper says both sides are circling a £14.5m deal, with discussions over personal terms of the contract the final hurdle to clear.

Arsenal have reportedly hit a road block in their pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. According to The Times, Juventus have come to the table with a £25.1m offer for the 21-year-old. Both Arsenal and Juventus are eager to get a deal done as soon as possible in order to avoid competition from other leading European clubs in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eduardo Camavinga: El Nacional reports Liverpool are monitoring the Real Madrid midfielder’s situation.

Duvan Zapata: The Daily Mirror says Atalanta are willing to loan out the 30-year-old striker, with Newcastle interested in a potential move.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media